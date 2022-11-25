Putin will meet with mothers of Russian military personnel and discuss any topics they raise

By Chris King • 25 November 2022 • 3:13

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with the mothers of Russian military personnel and discuss any topic they wish to raise confirmed Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Dmitry Peskov, the official Kremlin spokesman told RIA Novosti on Thursday, November 24, that Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with, and discuss all topics of concern, with the mothers of the Russian military participating in the special operation in Ukraine.

When asked what topics the head of state would discuss with the mothers of military personnel, Reskov responded: “Those that they will raise”. He added that Putin would also congratulate the meeting participants on the upcoming Mother’s Day.

As previously reported in the Kremlin, Putin’s meeting with the mothers of the participants in the special operation is scheduled for November 25.

In early November, Putin said that supporting the families of Russians who were drafted into the ranks of the country’s Armed Forces during partial mobilisation was one of the most important tasks. At that time, the Russian leader called assistance to military personnel: “a sacred duty of all levels of government”, as reported by gazeta.ru.

___________________________________________________________

