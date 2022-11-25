Qatar set to exit the World Cup after losing to Senegal

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 November 2022 • 17:11

Qatar are set to exit the World Cup finding themselves in the same position as Wales having lost their first two games and no facing an uphill battle to reach the next stage.

Qatar went down 3 – 1 to Senegal on Friday, November 25 in a battling performance.

However, the African champions proved too strong for the local side with the deadlock being broken four minutes before the end of the first half.

Local supporters felt had done by when the referee Antonio Lahoz waved away a penalty appeal after being bundled over in the box by Sarr.

Boulaye Dia latched onto a miscued clearance by Boualem Khoukh.

Senegal came out in the second half determined to take the honours scoring their second just three minutes in when former Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou rose to flick in a glorious header.

Despite some superb goalkeeping from Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy, he was unable to keep this one out.

You can be sure Senegal fans will be bringing the party against Qatar 🇸🇳 🥁 #Qatar2022 | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/YJaH0VSnTB — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 25, 2022

Qatar, who now need a huge favour from Ecuador who beat them in the first game, searched for an equaliser only for Bamba Dieng to stroke in an easy goal.

The Qatar hosts, the first country in the region to be awarded the World Cup, are now set to exit the World Cup with their qualification for the next round out of their hands and needing a little miracle.

