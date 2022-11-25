Red Cross gives away solidarity poinsettias to raise unemployment awareness

By Linda Hall • 25 November 2022 • 11:42

THE Red Cross and Almeria City’s Alcentro shop-owners association repeated their annual Solidarity Poinsettias campaign on November 24.

Each of the 100 establishments collaborating with the initiative put their customers’ buys in a carrier bag bearing the slogan, “Contrata sin importer edad, genero u origen” (Hire regardless of age, gender or origin) provided by the Red Cross.

This had the double objective of raising social and corporate awareness regarding the plight of the unemployed while boosting spending in small and medium family-run businesses.

Shoppers could then visit the Red Cross stall that was set up on the corner of Calle Aguilar de Campo and Paseo de Almeria where, on showing their bag and a receipt, they received one of the 500 poinsettias given away that day.

Shop-owners later told the local Spanish media that their Almeria customers were all keen to assist the Red Cross in achieving its objective of helping the jobless in their quest for work. This was particularly aimed at those having problems in accessing the employment market, the Red Cross explained.

