Red Cross recognised for homeless help campaign in Marbella

ENORMOUS EFFORT by kind-hearted volunteers from the Red Cross has seen more than 25,000 meals prepared for the homeless in Marbella this year. Marbella City Council recognised their achievement on November 23 to mark the European Day for the Homeless.

The Red Cross has also provided more than 5000 hygiene packs for homeless people in the area, and serves around 75 homeless people each day at two centres and with a walking action team.

The event at the City Council aimed to give the public an insight into the daily realities of homeless people. Local Red Cross representative, Susana Radio highlighted the importance of raising public awareness about homelessness, through council and public campaigns.

The Councillor for Equality, Isabel Cintado, highlighted their hard work saying, “Thanks to the magnificent team at the Red Cross with the skills and abilities to reach users to provide them with crucial resources to cover their basic needs such as food, clothing, and hygiene.

Cintado added “The Red Cross provides comprehensive care for local homeless people including psychological support, and employment guidance”.