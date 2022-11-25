Russia’s State Duma deputy believes ‘Zelensky should be brought to trial’

By Matthew Roscoe • 25 November 2022 • 8:41

A DEPUTY of Russia’s State Duma believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should ‘stand trial as a war criminal.’

Speaking to Russian state-controlled media outlet RIA Novosti, the first deputy head of Russia’s State Duma committee for CIS affairs, Kazbek Taisayev, said that there should be no negotiations with Zelensky and that he should stand trial as a war criminal.

His comments come after Zelensky spoke about his readiness to resolve the Crimea issue in a non-military way.

In an interview with the Financial Times newspaper, Zelensky admitted that the issue of Crimea’s fate was rising on the international agenda, while at the same time noting that no one “should waste his time” if the decision on Crimea implies that it is “part of the Russian Federation”.

“My opinion is that there should be no negotiations with Zelensky. He is a war criminal… He should be brought to justice… He is not his own master,” Taisayev said.

This comes after Ukrainian claims that Crimea would soon be liberated, which prompted a response by the Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman, Dmitry Medvedev.

On Sunday, November 20, the former President of Russia called Kyiv “simply a Russian city”.

Posting on his official Telegram channel, the politician wrote: “Sometimes you have to respond to the statements of the enemy not only diplomatically or in some allegorical way. There are different cockroaches breeding in Kyiv’s insectarium, constantly threatening to ‘return Crimea’”.

He continued: “Well, the goals are clear: to cheer up the tame insects around and show the owner of the insectarium that they are still very capable of cockroach runs for a piece of food. Almost like the cockroach-favourite Janichar in the play ‘The Run’ by the famous Kievan Michael Bulgakov”.

“So I want to remind them of the immutable facts:

1. Kyiv is the capital of ancient Russia.

2. Kyiv is a major Little Russian city within the Russian Empire.

3. Kyiv is the republican capital as part of the USSR.

And finally, Kyiv is simply a Russian city, which has always thought and spoken in Russian. To make it abundantly clear, what and how should be returned”, he concluded.

In a previous post, the deputy chairman of the Security Council said that the world was “tired” of the Kyiv regime and especially “of the neurotic Zelensky”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.