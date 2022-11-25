Spain is a champion already in 10 things other than sport

By Linda Hall • 25 November 2022 • 16:47

THE world’s biggest mortar is located in Macael, Almeria province’s principal marble-producing town.

The outsize mortar, complete with pestle, which was installed in 2015, is 3.5 metres high, weighs 36 tons and entered the Guiness Book of Records in 2016. Since then it has gone viral on several occasions, the latest thanks to Spanish humourist Alvaro Casares, who celebrated the World Cup by listing “Ten things not related to sport where Spain is a world champion.”

One of them was the Macael mortar, producing 25 million reactions on Instagram.

According to Casares, Spain is also a champion because it has more bars per inhabitant than any other country and more beaches with Blue Flags. It is also the world’s biggest olive oil producer and wine exporter “and we once made the biggest ham roll, a kilometre long.”

The comic also pointed out that Ibiza has the planet’s most expensive restaurant and Spain can proudly claim the record for people blowing bubblegum bubbles at the same time. On a more serious note, Casares pointed out that Spain carried out more organ transplants than any other country and also has more kilometres of high-speed train tracks.

