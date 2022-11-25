Study reveals that majority of Covid-related deaths are in vaccinated people

By Chris King • 25 November 2022 • 1:59

The majority of Covid-related deaths are in those who have been vaccinated or boosted revealed a Washington Post study.

It was claimed on Thursday, November 24, that the majority of Covid-related deaths among Americans are in those who have been vaccinated, according to the results of a study carried out by the Washington Post. Of coronavirus deaths in August 2022, 58 per cent “were people who were vaccinated or boosted”.

The analysis of federal and state data was conducted on behalf of the publication by the Kaiser Family Foundation. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated”, said Cynthia Cox, its vice president.

“In September 2021, vaccinated people made up just 23 per cent of coronavirus fatalities. In January and February this year, it was up to 42 per cent”, the report stated. For the first time since early 2020 – when the pandemic began – the higher number of fatalities were in people who had been vaccinated at least one time.

Waning Covid vaccine efficacy is one of the reasons for this latest death toll added the report. It is also down to “increasingly contagious strains of the virus being spread to elderly and immunocompromised people”.

The outgoing White House Chief Medical Advisor, Anthony Fauci, said: “My message, and my final message, maybe the final message I give you from this podium, is that please, for your own safety, for that of your family, get your updated Covid-19 shot as soon as you’re eligible to protect yourself, your family and your community”.

“I urge you to visit vaccine.gov to find a location where you can easily get an updated vaccine, and please do it as soon as possible”, he added.

He stressed that the effectiveness of Covid vaccines should not be compared to that of other vaccine-treatable illnesses. Due to new emerging variants, he claimed that coronavirus vaccines’ efficacy deteriorated over time.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation: “Covid deaths among people age 65 and older more than doubled between April and July this year, rising by 125 per cent”.

Older people have always been especially vulnerable to the virus insisted Scientific American. This age group now accounted for a higher proportion of Covid fatalities than ever before in the pandemic it added, as reported by insiderpaper.com.

Recent data from the World Health Organization show that compared to nine months ago, the number of Covid-related deaths worldwide has dropped by almost 90 per cent. People should still be vigilant though as new variants emerge they stressed. Since the start of the pandemic, the WHO has recorded 6.5 million deaths and 629 coronavirus cases across the globe.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.