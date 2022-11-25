T’was the night before Christmas in Moraira

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 November 2022 • 10:41

Flower lovers were treated to a stunning display of flower arranging titled T’was the night before Christmas.

The workshop, which was organised by the Marina Alta Costa Blanca Floral Club in Moraira on Thursday, November 24, saw renowned florist Christine Brazier show attendees how to create floral decorations for Christmas.

Those that attended were treated to a bit humour along the way with Christine’s gold outfit and elf shoes setting the tone. But what really took their breath away was her creativity and ability to turn simple everyday items in the most stunning displays.

Among her wonderful creations was a coal bucket that had been turned into a floor piece and produce tins that were turned into Christmas drummers. She also showed how you can take foliage from your garden, trim it and add a little colour using spray paint to turn ivy, palm and other leaves into bows and Christmas displays.

Christine received a standing ovation especially when she added the 15 or so creations to the table full of goodies that had been raffled off. For a €2 donation some walked away with displays worth at least €100.

About €600 was raised from the event with the money going to the local ambulance service.

The floral club are keen to attract new members, so if you are interested in learning how to prepare flower displays and decorations the visit www.marinaaltafloralclub.com or call Pat Bramah on 622 921 812. Membership is open to everyone and the club is affiliated to the London and Overseas Area of N.A.F.A.S.

