BREAKING: Huge vehicle fire on A31 in Albacete towards Madrid, Spain

By Matthew Roscoe • 25 November 2022 • 7:33

SPAIN’S Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) released an image of a huge vehicle fire on the A31 in Albacete towards Madrid in the early hours of Friday, November 26.

A vehicle has caught fire in Albacete, a city and municipality in the Spanish autonomous community of Castilla–La Mancha, on the A31 as you head in the direction towards Spain’s capital of Madrid.

The DGT shared the image of the vehicle fire at 7.11 am on November 26.

The fire is at the km 40 marker on the motorway in La Roda, a small city and municipality located in the Province of Albacete, and diversions have been signposted.

The tweet from the DGT read:

📢⚫️ In #Albacete, a vehicle on fire, #cutting the A31, in La #Roda, direction #Madrid.

➡️ Vehicle on fire at km 40.

➡️ Diversion duly signposted.

This is a breaking news story, we will continue to update you with further information as it is made available.

