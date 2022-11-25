Vera (Almeria) declares that each step counts in eradicating sexist violence

By Linda Hall • 25 November 2022 • 18:00

VERA commemorated International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women with a rally in the Plaza Mayor on November 25.

The Vera event also adopted the Junta de Andalucia’s slogan “Against sexist violence, each step counts. Join in to keep advancing” with Amparo Garcia, Vera’s Equality councillor reading a manifesto defending unity.

“Unity between women and men. Unity in the administrations and institutions. Unity between the security forces and social services, justice, health and education,” Garcia declared. “In short, the unity of all Andalucia residents against this terrible social blight.”

When the time came for Vera’s mayor Jose Carmelo Jorge Blanco to speak, he stressed the need to keep moving forward to leave violence behind.

“Every step that society takes, every step that we take together, is fundamental in preventing the deaths of so many women, as well as their children,” Jorge Blanco said.

“We want all of society to join this cause, not only today but 365 days a year, because this is a constant, daily challenge.”

Further manifestos were read by representatives from Vera’s Centro de Adultos, the Alyanub high school, the Asprodalba occupational centre and the El Palmeral high school.

During its November 25 campaign, Vera town hall is distributing paper napkin holders to local cafes, bars and restaurants. These bear the message, “There is a way out” and “Minimising violence makes you bigger” while including the number of the free 016 helpline which provides round-the-clock information and legal advice for victims of sexist violence.

