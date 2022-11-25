Workman dies after being hit by a rock in a quarry in Alicun municipality of Almeria

By Chris King • 25 November 2022 • 20:15

A workman died in a quarry on a farm in the Alicun municipality of Almeria after being hit by a rock.

According to the 112 Andalucia emergency services, a workman died on a farm in Almeria this afternoon, Friday, November 25. The incident happened at a quarry on the property located in the municipality of Alicun.

112 received a call at around 4:45pm informing the operator that a work accident had occurred on a farm in the Loma de Alicun area of Almeria. The worker was apparently working on a cutting machine when an operator dropped a stone on his legs.

A rescue helicopter belonging to the 061 Andalucian Health Service was immediately deployed to the location by the 112 coordinating centre. Patrols from the Guardia Civil were also dispatched.

On arrival at the farm, the medical professionals verified that they could not do anything to save the worker and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The relevant judicial procedures were initiated by the Guardia Civil in order to determine the circumstances surrounding the man’s death. 112 also reported the incident to the Labour Inspectorate.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.