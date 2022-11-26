A positive Posidonia Oceanica report for Pilar de la Horadada (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 26 November 2022 • 17:47

PILAR DE LA HORADADA’S Environment councillor Pedro Miguel Moya recently attended the closing session of the Posimed-Bandera Azul 2022 programme.

The event at Alicante City’s MARQ archaeological museum, organised by the Institute of Coastal Ecology, reported on the state of Posidonia Oceanica (Neptune Grass) seaweed in coastal towns.

In general, the condition of the underwater meadows was favourable compared with last year, the Institute announced.

Posidonia is vital for maintaining the marine environment and its presence produces transparent seawater that is in excellent biochemical condition.

“We should be very happy about the good condition of our meadows, which are an indication of the quality of our coastal waters,” Moya after receiving the Institute’s verdict on Pilar de la Horadada.

The councillor explained that the town hall was also faced with the task of convincing residents and visitors of the importance of not removing the washed-up seaweed from the local beaches.

Although in recent years the Posidonia has been left on the beaches during the winter months, a regional government directive that came into force last May now recommends that the seaweed is left during the high season.

“Leaving it helps to prevent the erosion of our coastline and the loss of large quantities of sand,” Moya explained

