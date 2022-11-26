Academy award winning singer songwriter Irene Cara has died

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 November 2022 • 13:47
Announcing the news via Irene Cara’s Twitter page on Saturday, November 26 she said this was one of the worst things she had ever had to do, saying Cara adored her fans.
The cause of the musician’s death has not been announced as yet and nor have funeral plans or arrangements, but her publicist said that a memorial for her fans was on the cards.
This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I'll be reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans. – JM pic.twitter.com/TsC5BwZ3fh
— Irene Cara (@Irene_Cara) November 26, 2022
She added that she wanted fans to let her have all their well wishes and that she would respond to them all in time, something that Cara would’ve wanted.
And fans have done just that taking to social media to express their love for her, her music and her life. Many remember her role within the movie Fame, which propelled her to mega stardom.
Although she had many hits, she will probably be most remembered for her best seller “What a feeling.”
Irene Cara will be missed, another legend that has died too young.
