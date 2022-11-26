Average price of electricity in Spain drops substantially on Sunday, November 27

BREAKING: Belarus Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei dies Close
By Chris King • 26 November 2022 • 22:26

On Sunday, November 27, the average price of electricity in Spain drops by 10.07 per cent.

 

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will drop this Sunday, November 27, by 10.07 per cent, compared to Saturday 26. Specifically, it will stand at €137.84/MWh.

According to provisional data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – stands at €117.04/MWh tomorrow.

Sunday’s maximum price will be registered between 7pm and 8pm, at €156.27/MWh, while the minimum for the day, of €92.00/MWh, will occur between 11am and midday.

To this ‘pool’ price is added the compensation of €20.80/MWh to the gas companies. This must be paid by consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being in the free market, have an indexed rate.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

