Average price of electricity in Spain drops substantially on Sunday, November 27

By Chris King • 26 November 2022 • 22:26

On Sunday, November 27, the average price of electricity in Spain drops by 10.07 per cent.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will drop this Sunday, November 27, by 10.07 per cent, compared to Saturday 26. Specifically, it will stand at €137.84/MWh.

According to provisional data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – stands at €117.04/MWh tomorrow.

Sunday’s maximum price will be registered between 7pm and 8pm, at €156.27/MWh, while the minimum for the day, of €92.00/MWh, will occur between 11am and midday.

To this ‘pool’ price is added the compensation of €20.80/MWh to the gas companies. This must be paid by consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being in the free market, have an indexed rate.

