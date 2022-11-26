BREAKING: Belarus Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei dies

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 November 2022 • 14:56

The Belarus Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei is reported to have died suddenly on Saturday, November 26 according to news site Belta.

The death of the minister was announced by the press secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Anatoly Glaza.

He did not elaborate on the cause of the death, but an update is expected in due course with the minister having died at the age of 64.

Makei a graduate from the Minsk State Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages is an ex-colonel who served in the armed forces of both Russia and Belarus.

Belarus has played an active role in supporting Russia in the war in Ukraine under the leadership of dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

More information to follow as and when details are made available.

