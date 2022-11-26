By Chris King • 26 November 2022 • 0:57

Former Strictly star Oti Mabuse revealed by bookies as the favourite to replace David Williams on the panel of Britain’s Got Talent.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse has been tipped to replace David Williams as a judge on ITV’s popular show Britain’s Got Talent. It was revealed exclusively yesterday, Thursday, November 24, by The Sun, that the 51-year-old comedian was quitting the show after 10 years on the panel.

Mabuse appears to be leading the race to sit alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon when the show returns for its 16th series.

“With David Walliams’ departure from Britain’s Got Talent all but confirmed, the early indication is that Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse could be composing some steps to be named as a replacement judge”, Lee Phelps, a spokesperson for bookmakers William Hill told the publication.

He added: “Mabuse is even-money to appear as a judge in 2023, making her the comfortable favourite to swap the ballroom for the judge’s panel in the 16th edition of the show”.

Other names reportedly in the frame for the top vacancy are Masked Singer host, Joel Dommett, along with former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood, and Ekin-Su Culculoglu, who won the same dating show.

It was recently revealed that leaked private comments had surfaced of David Walliams bad-mouthing contestants on BGT. He was subsequently forced into issuing an apology but the writing must surely then have been on the wall about his future with the show.

