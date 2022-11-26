BREAKING: Eight confirmed dead in landslide on Italian island in Ischia

BREAKING: Fire breaks out at construction site near World Cup stadium Close
By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 November 2022 • 12:56

Eight people are confirmed dead and many more injured in a landslide that occurred this morning on an island in Ischia according to the Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini. 

The landslide is said to have occurred following torrential rain overnight, sending mud, debris and trees into the town of Casamicciola Terme.

The mud overwhelmed the small community that houses around thirty families wiping out at least ten buildings and washing cars and other goods into the sea.

A number of people are still missing with rescue services struggling to access the area. 

Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

