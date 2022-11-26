BREAKING: Fire breaks out at construction site near World Cup stadium Close
By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 November 2022 • 12:45

A fire broke out at a construction site near the Qatar world cup stadium on Saturday, November 25 according to local authorities.

Qatar’s Interior Ministry said the blaze broke out around 3.5 kilometres from the stadium around noon local time on an island that forms part of the city of Lusail.

The Argentina group game against Mexico is being played in the area today with kick-off at 10pm local time.

Pictures show thick black smoke pouring into the sky with the fire visible from miles around. The cause of the blaze is not yet known and there have been no reported injuries.

The fire has been fully brought under control but there is no confirmation of whether it poses any risks to anyone in the area, with the thick black acrid smoke suggesting some kind of chemical or tar to be involved.

Authorities have said that the fire which broke out at the construction site won’t affect the games being played today.

Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

