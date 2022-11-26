BREAKING: Fire breaks out at construction site near World Cup stadium

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 November 2022 • 12:45

A fire broke out at a construction site near the Qatar world cup stadium on Saturday, November 25 according to local authorities.

Qatar’s Interior Ministry said the blaze broke out around 3.5 kilometres from the stadium around noon local time on an island that forms part of the city of Lusail.

The Civil Defence controls a fire at a building under construction in Qetaifan Island, without casualties. #MOIQatar — Ministry of Interior (@MOI_QatarEn) November 26, 2022

The Argentina group game against Mexico is being played in the area today with kick-off at 10pm local time.

Pictures show thick black smoke pouring into the sky with the fire visible from miles around. The cause of the blaze is not yet known and there have been no reported injuries.

WATCH: #BNNQatar Reports Qatari authorities confirmed on Saturday that a fire broke out at an under-construction building in a newly built city where a World Cup match was scheduled to be played later that evening. #Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup2022 #Qatar pic.twitter.com/pV6ynoVnAP — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) November 26, 2022

The fire has been fully brought under control but there is no confirmation of whether it poses any risks to anyone in the area, with the thick black acrid smoke suggesting some kind of chemical or tar to be involved.

Authorities have said that the fire which broke out at the construction site won’t affect the games being played today.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.