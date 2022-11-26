Can Runfy compete with Binance and Chainlink?

By EWN • 26 November 2022 • 11:00

Binance Coin (BNB) and Chainlink (LINK) provide unique services to the cryptocurrency industry, making them essential components of the blockchain ecosystem. However, with its novel design, the new cryptocurrency Runfy (RUNF) is poised to storm the cryptocurrency market.

Will it be able to compete with Binance Coin (BNB) and Chainlink (LINK) for market share? Let’s look at the three cryptocurrencies to find out.

The Rapid Expansion of BNB

Binance Coin (BNB) is the native cryptocurrency of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network, which is a smart contract crypto platform for developing decentralised apps. In 2017, Binance Exchange, the world’s largest centralised exchange, introduced BNB on the Ethereum blockchain as its native asset.

It was used to provide lower trading costs to Binance members. However, its uses have grown since then, making it a leading cryptocurrency. BNB may be used to make payments on websites such as Crypto.com, book vacation lodgings on sites such as TravelbyBit, and pay for online services, among other things.

Furthermore, after it transitioned to the BSC, BNB’s use cases have extended to include DeFi, staking, and so on. It is one of the most popular and valuable cryptocurrencies in the cryptocurrency industry due to its spectacular past performance.

In just over five years of existence, the cryptocurrency has experienced an almost 200,000% return on investment.

According to CoinMarketCap, BNB is already one of the top five crypto assets in terms of market capitalisation. Its intimate links to the Binance Exchange platform expand its popularity and attractiveness even more.

Furthermore, Binance routinely burns “extra” BNB. By eliminating tokens from circulation, burning cryptocurrencies decreases their overall supply. This technique aims to increase the token’s value. BNB might reach $1000 by 2025, according to crypto specialists.

Chainlink connects off-chain sources to the Blockchain.

Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralised oracle network that allows off-chain businesses to safely connect to and exchange data with blockchain platforms.

Chainlink (LINK) promotes hybrid smart contracts by using blockchain technology to safely permit communication between off-chain and on-chain sources.

Using Chainlink, businesses may connect to any major blockchain network, including Ethereum (ETH) (LINK).

Chainlink (LINK), which was initially introduced on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, now links to the BSC and numerous other blockchains.

A utility currency, LINK, an ERC-20 standard, and a BEP-20-compatible token are also available on the crypto platform. All transactions in the Chainlink (LINK) ecosystem are secured by LINK.

With Runfy, you can earn Cryptocurrency while staying fit and healthy!

Runfy (RUNF) is a new cryptocurrency project that has received a lot of attention and support for its unique approach to crypto involvement.

The crypto platform intends to merge health and fitness into cryptocurrency and provide users of its fitness program, RunfyApp, the ability to earn bitcoin while staying active and healthy.

RunfyApp is an AI-powered software that connects users with fitness instructors to fulfill the goals of health, fitness, and wellness. Users will use RunfyApp to complete daily workout tasks set by fitness instructors.

Users are given free RUNF tokens (Runfy’s native cryptocurrency) depending on their daily achievements. The teachers are also rewarded with RUNF tokens for developing routines and diets.

Runfy (RUNF) will also include a metaverse where users may display their fitness challenges using avatars. Runfy (RUNF) will also include a RUNFShop where community members may spend their RUNF tokens on diets and fitness equipment.

Its continuing pre-sale will provide consumers with a 100% bonus on their fourth purchase and a $30 incentive for every $100 spent by a referral.

BNB and Chainlink (LINK) have made an impression on the cryptocurrency world. However, Runfy’s focus on health and well-being, a persistent real-world issue, may lead to broad acceptance of the new cryptocurrency.

Don’t be shocked if Runfy (RUNF) eventually ranks among the cryptocurrency giants. Join the ongoing pre-sale or learn more about Runfy by clicking the link below.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

