Go see Spain as 42 long distance bus routes in Spain become free in 2023

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 November 2022 • 10:00
According to new site La Vanguardia on Saturday, November 26 the legislation will go through the Senate in the next couple of days after it was approved by the Congress of Deputies.
The original concession of 50 per cent came into force on September 1as part of the government’s efforts to promote public transport in light of the energy crisis. That concession will now rise to 100 per cent from January 1, 2023, on all state-owned bus lines, of which there are 42 and which provide services to nearly 2,400 towns and villages.
To benefit from the free service, you need to buy a 10, 20 or 30 trip ticket as well as pay a refundable deposit, as is the case with the free train services. If you have completed the required number of trips then you will be repaid your deposit, however, the qualifying number of trips is yet to be announced.
Routes affected
The government is expecting the free service to be even more popular that the free train service, where more than two million tickets have already been solved. But more importantly the government hopes to reduce fuel usage significantly and to remove some vehicles off the road completely.
But the overriding message is that you should go see Spain, that you should take advantage of the 42 long distance bus routes that will become free.
