Leaked FSB spy documents claim Putin planned to invade Japan last year Close
Trending:

Go see Spain as 42 long distance bus routes in Spain become free in 2023

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 November 2022 • 10:00

Now’s the time to go see Spain with some 42 long distance bus routes to provide free travel in 2023 after the government agreed on Thursday to increase the state concession from 50 to 100 per cent.

According to new site La Vanguardia on Saturday, November 26 the legislation will go through the Senate in the next couple of days after it was approved by the Congress of Deputies.

The original concession of 50 per cent came into force on September 1as part of the government’s efforts to promote public transport in light of the energy crisis. That concession will now rise to 100 per cent from January 1, 2023, on all state-owned bus lines, of which there are 42 and which provide services to nearly 2,400 towns and villages.

To benefit from the free service, you need to buy a 10, 20 or 30 trip ticket as well as pay a refundable deposit, as is the case with the free train services. If you have completed the required number of trips then you will be repaid your deposit, however, the qualifying number of trips is yet to be announced.

Routes affected

  • Alicante – Cartagena – Murcia
  • Alicante – Murcia
  • Almeria – Cartagena
  • Barcelona – Huesca
  • Ferrol (A Coruña) – Algeciras (Câdiz)
  • Fraga, Binéfar, Mequinenza (Huesca) – Lleida
  • Heusca – Lleida
  • Irún – Madrid
  • Irún – Tuy (Pontevedra)
  • Logroño – Soria – Madrid
  • Lleida – Molina de Aragón, Zaragoza
  • Burgos – Poza de la Sal – Frias – Briviesca – Padrones (Burgos) – Logroño
  • Madrid – Alicante
  • Madrid – Almeria
  • Madrid – Casas Ibâñez – Las Lagunas de Ruidera (Albacete)
  • Madrid – Fuente del Arco – Monasterio (Badajoz) – Badalona (Barcelona)
  • Madrid – Granada – Almunñécar (Granada)
  • Madrid – Guadalajara
  • Madrid – Jaén
  • Madrid – Jaraiz de la Vera (Câceres)
  • Madrid – León – Gijón (Asturias)
  • Madrid – Miajadas (Câceres) – Don Benito (Badajoz)
  • Madrid – Piedrabuena (Ciudad Real) – Casas Ibâñez – Las Lagunas de Ruidera (Albacete)
  • Madrid – Salamanca – Vigo (Pontevedra)
  • Madrid – Segovia with an extension to Melgar de Fernamental
  • Madrid – Toledo
  • Madrid – Toledo with diversions for Choza de Canales (Toledo)
  • Madrid – Zaorejas – Sigúenza (Guadalajara)
  • Madrid – Zaragoza – Barcelona
  • Murcia – Almeria
  • Murcia – Sevilla with connectons to Granada, Cartagena, Córdoba and Malaga
  • Murcia – Valencia
  • Salamanca – León – Santander
  • Santander – Bilbao – Barcelona
  • Santiago de Compostela (A Coruña) – Gijón 0 Irún (Guipúzcoa) – Barcelona
  • Sevilla – Malaga – Montgat – Manresa (Barcelona)
  • Sevilla – Salamanca – Irún (Guipuzcoa)
  • Soria – Zaragoza
  • Tamarite de Litera (Huesca) – Lleida
  • Teruel – Barcelona
  • Veilla (Lleida) – Lleida
  • Zaragoza – Castellón de la Plana

The government is expecting the free service to be even more popular that the free train service, where more than two million tickets have already been solved. But more importantly the government hopes to reduce fuel usage significantly and to remove some vehicles off the road completely.

But the overriding message is that you should go see Spain, that you should take advantage of the 42 long distance bus routes that will become free.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading