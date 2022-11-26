Go see Spain as 42 long distance bus routes in Spain become free in 2023

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 November 2022 • 10:00

Now’s the time to go see Spain with some 42 long distance bus routes to provide free travel in 2023 after the government agreed on Thursday to increase the state concession from 50 to 100 per cent.

According to new site La Vanguardia on Saturday, November 26 the legislation will go through the Senate in the next couple of days after it was approved by the Congress of Deputies.

The original concession of 50 per cent came into force on September 1as part of the government’s efforts to promote public transport in light of the energy crisis. That concession will now rise to 100 per cent from January 1, 2023, on all state-owned bus lines, of which there are 42 and which provide services to nearly 2,400 towns and villages.

To benefit from the free service, you need to buy a 10, 20 or 30 trip ticket as well as pay a refundable deposit, as is the case with the free train services. If you have completed the required number of trips then you will be repaid your deposit, however, the qualifying number of trips is yet to be announced.

Routes affected

Alicante – Cartagena – Murcia

Alicante – Murcia

Almeria – Cartagena

Barcelona – Huesca

Ferrol (A Coruña) – Algeciras (Câdiz)

Fraga, Binéfar, Mequinenza (Huesca) – Lleida

Heusca – Lleida

Irún – Madrid

Irún – Tuy (Pontevedra)

Logroño – Soria – Madrid

Lleida – Molina de Aragón, Zaragoza

Burgos – Poza de la Sal – Frias – Briviesca – Padrones (Burgos) – Logroño

Madrid – Alicante

Madrid – Almeria

Madrid – Casas Ibâñez – Las Lagunas de Ruidera (Albacete)

Madrid – Fuente del Arco – Monasterio (Badajoz) – Badalona (Barcelona)

Madrid – Granada – Almunñécar (Granada)

Madrid – Guadalajara

Madrid – Jaén

Madrid – Jaraiz de la Vera (Câceres)

Madrid – León – Gijón (Asturias)

Madrid – Miajadas (Câceres) – Don Benito (Badajoz)

Madrid – Piedrabuena (Ciudad Real) – Casas Ibâñez – Las Lagunas de Ruidera (Albacete)

Madrid – Salamanca – Vigo (Pontevedra)

Madrid – Segovia with an extension to Melgar de Fernamental

Madrid – Toledo

Madrid – Toledo with diversions for Choza de Canales (Toledo)

Madrid – Zaorejas – Sigúenza (Guadalajara)

Madrid – Zaragoza – Barcelona

Murcia – Almeria

Murcia – Sevilla with connectons to Granada, Cartagena, Córdoba and Malaga

Murcia – Valencia

Salamanca – León – Santander

Santander – Bilbao – Barcelona

Santiago de Compostela (A Coruña) – Gijón 0 Irún (Guipúzcoa) – Barcelona

Sevilla – Malaga – Montgat – Manresa (Barcelona)

Sevilla – Salamanca – Irún (Guipuzcoa)

Soria – Zaragoza

Tamarite de Litera (Huesca) – Lleida

Teruel – Barcelona

Veilla (Lleida) – Lleida

Zaragoza – Castellón de la Plana

The government is expecting the free service to be even more popular that the free train service, where more than two million tickets have already been solved. But more importantly the government hopes to reduce fuel usage significantly and to remove some vehicles off the road completely.

But the overriding message is that you should go see Spain, that you should take advantage of the 42 long distance bus routes that will become free.

