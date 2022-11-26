Important HIMARS ammo depot in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region destroyed by Russian forces

BREAKING: Belarus Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei dies Close
By Chris King • 26 November 2022 • 21:01

The Russian military claims to have destroyed a critical HIMARS ammo depot located in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine.

 

According to Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, the official representative of the Russian Defence Ministry, the armed forces of the Russian Federation destroyed the crucial HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) ammunition depot in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Konashenkov said today, Saturday, November 26: “In the area of ​​the village of Kushugum, Zaporizhzhia region, an ammunition depot of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system was destroyed”, as reported by tass.ru.

 
His announcement came on the same day that the pro-Russian Telegram channel Cyber FrontZ reported that Western-made howitzers supplied to the AFU are allegedly breaking down. According to a headline in a Russian publication, that has become a big problem for the Pentagon.

It is claimed that a third of the total number is already in need of repair, which is more than a hundred units. Howitzer barrels are impossible to replace in the field, so Poland has been involved. A repair base has been set up there for Western howitzers that have been taken out of service due to ‘high loads’.

