Luxembourg supplies six Czech-made Primoco One 150 drones to Ukraine

By Chris King • 26 November 2022 • 20:34

Luxembourg reportedly supplied six Czech-made Primoco One 150 drones to the Ukrainian military.

Luxembourg handed over six Czech-made Primoco One 150 drones to Ukraine this Saturday, November 26. The news was reported by Army Recognition with reference to the Ministry of Defence of Luxembourg.

Primoco One 150 are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) manufactured by the Czech company Primoco UAV. They are designed to perform surveillance and reconnaissance tasks. Equipped with an autopilot that provides automated takeoff, landing and flight plan execution, the Primoco One 150 remain in the air for up to 15 hours continuously.

It was previously reported that Luxembourg supplied HUMVEE armoured tactical vehicles to the Ukrainian military, designed to transport personnel. The exact number of vehicles transferred was not specified, however, according to the publication, they were allocated from the country’s own arsenal, which has 42 such vehicles.

In addition to armoured cars, Luxembourg reportedly handed over 100 NLAW anti-tank systems and 15 military tents to Ukrainian troops, as reported by gazeta.ru.

Swedish Defence Minister Paul Jonsson earlier said that the country’s new government plans to increase its assistance to Ukraine. This is believed to involve the supply of more modern weapons systems.

