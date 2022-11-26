MISSING: Please help find 16-year-old Candela missing since Thursday

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 November 2022 • 16:14
The Police and SOS Desaparece have asked for help in trying to locate Candela Marina Lopez Villena who went missing on Thursday, November 24 in the Coin area of Malaga.
Candela is just 16-years-old and is l.65 metres in height, slight build with brown hair and eyes.
🆘 DESAPARECIDA 🆘
Se busca a Candela Marina López Villena, desaparecida el 24 de noviembre en #Coín #Málaga
Se ruega difusión #SOSDesaparecidos #Missing pic.twitter.com/4HSIn190ih
— PTV MÁLAGA (@PTV_Malaga) November 26, 2022
If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Association on 642 650 775 or the police on 112 or via the Alertcops app.
