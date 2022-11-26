BREAKING: Belarus Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei dies Close
By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 November 2022 • 16:14

The Police and SOS Desaparece have asked for help in trying to locate Candela Marina Lopez Villena who went missing on Thursday, November 24 in the Coin area of Malaga.

Candela is just 16-years-old and is l.65 metres in height, slight build with brown hair and eyes.

If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, please contact  the Association on 642 650 775 or the police on 112 or via the Alertcops app.

