News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

By Linda Hall • 26 November 2022 • 10:18

Flower power ALMERIA province produces a third of the poinsettias grown in Spain, tripling output over the last 10 years to an annual 3.5 million plants, creating 5,000 jobs each year. As well as absorbing large quantities of carbon dioxide, poinsettia production is environmentally friendly as the greenhouses are unheated.

Good month A WARM October turned out to be a good month for Almeria province’s hotel industry, encouraging 97,234 tourists to spend 296,622 nights in local hotels. This was not far off the record of October 2018 when 112,690 tourists visited the province and were responsible for 387,458 overnight stays.

Fuel fraud THE Supreme Court has reduced a Cantoria-based business-owner’s prison sentence from 15 to 14 years for selling tax-free fuel oil obtained from a network of clandestine contacts, later adulterating this product with other oils. He must also pay a €4 million fine for defrauding Spain’s tax authority, Hacienda.

All change ANDRES MAGAÑA MORALES was appointed Chief Sub-Inspector of Vera’s Policia Local following the retirement in 2021 of his predecessor, Andres Sanchez, who had occupied the post for 32 years. This was another change for Vera’s force, who moved to their new headquarters in the Plaza Mayor last October.

Carboneras DIY CARBONERAS will no longer outsource street cleaning or maintenance of the town’s parks, gardens and beaches, following a favourable vote from all parties on the local council. Mayor Jose Luis Amerigo announced with satisfaction that the town hall team had kept its pledge to de-privatise formerly outsourced services.

