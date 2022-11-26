Pilar de la Horadada (Alicante) mayor stands again in May elections

By Linda Hall • 26 November 2022 • 20:46

THE municipal elections do not take place until May 28 but political parties are already naming their mayoral candidates.

Jose Maria Perez, Pilar de la Horadada’s current mayor, will again represent the Partido Popular and head their voting list.

He was running again, Perez explained, even thought the past legislative term had not been an easy one.

“Administration is very slow, and we still have a lot to do,” he said. “I want to continue doing things the right way, and I’m not going to give up. I shall go on working with a lot of enthusiasm, doing my utmost.”

He intended to listen to everybody, because that was the only way to learn, the mayor continued.

Referring to the problems the town hall team had inherited and “unforeseeable catastrophic events”, Perez declared that he was committed to working for the town.

It would be hard work, he said: “I don’t have a magic wand so when there is something that can’t be done, I’ll explain why it’s not possible.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.