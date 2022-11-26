Russia accused of using de-activated nuclear warheads in Ukraine by British intelligence

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 November 2022 • 12:11

Russia has been accused of using de-activated nuclear warheads after images began appearing online of their remains, but the reason s for their usage remains a mystery.

According to a tweet by the UK’s Ministry of Defence on Saturday, November 26, the use of the missiles is likely down to Russia’s depletion of its long-range missile reserves. However, they also believe that the use of these missiles could be a distraction technique with Russia known to test the waters by feeding false information to the rest of the world.

Russia has already accused Ukraine of using dirty bombs in an apparent effort to clear the way for it to use its arsenal. But with a quick and sift rebuke from the rest of the world that plan did not materialise.

The missiles which can still cause damage due to their velocity and remaining fuel are also possibly being used to distract Ukrainian defences. Russia’s tactics changed recently with the country now relying on long range missiles, but defence systems recently provided by Germany and others are proving effective in destroying these before they hot their intended targets.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 26 November 2022 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/htZ2ZsfvmF 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/RZ6by8tN5p — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 26, 2022

According to the images online many of these are older missiles designed in the 1980s and were exclusively to be used as a nuclear weapon. The images would suggest, however, that the warhead has been replaced with ballast.

Whatever the reason Russia is accused of using de-activated nuclear warheads, it would suggest that the army is using what means it has at its disposal to try and win advantage following recent setbacks.

