By Chris King • 26 November 2022 • 20:13

Police officers arrested three individuals after a car ploughed into the busy crowd congregated at the Congleton Christmas Market in Cheshire.

Police officers arrested three men this evening, Saturday, November 26, after a car drove at speed into a large crowd of people who were congregated at the Congleton Christmas market in Cheshire. An estimated 800 adults and children were gathered there at the time of the incident.

According to an eyewitness, the car was travelling at around 50mph as it ploughed into the busy crowd of screaming shoppers. The driver of the vehicle allegedly fled the scene, with an abandoned VW Golf later being located nearby.

As confirmed by the police, nobody was hurt and three men have been detained and taken into custody for questioning, reported The Sun.

“It was absolutely horrendous. A car has came screeching down the High Street – which is full of stalls and people. There are hundreds of people here, people with kids and dogs and lots of traders”, Steve Brown, a local business owner, told the publication.

Steve continued: “He must have been doing at least 50mph. People were jumping out of the way. I saw one elderly lady who had to jump out of the way – she’s very shook up. We all are”. The driver failed to stop after the accident he added.

