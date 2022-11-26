Time for elderly residents to return to their Orihuela (Alicante) care home

By Linda Hall • 26 November 2022 • 16:30

RELOCATED residents of the Oriol care home will soon be able to return to Orihuela.

Their former premises in the El Palmeral building were badly damaged during the 2019 storms, after which the care home occupants were moved to Torrevieja. The Oriol occupational centre and the Rehabilitation and Social Integration Centre (CRIS) which shared the El Palmeral have, since then, used the La Aparecida civic centre.

Last September the regional government agreed to pay €4 million for the city’s old asylum, the property of the Hermanitas de los Ancianos Desamparados (Sisters of the Vulnerable Elderly).

The handover by the nuns has now taken place, attended by Orihuela’s mayor Carolina Gracia and Generalitat official Isa Castello.

“This is a historic moment,” Gracia declared. “Within a year this will allow the residents still in Torrevieja to return to Orihuela, which is what they want.”

The mayor added that the Generalitat’s vice-president, Aitana Mas, had confirmed that following a €1.7 million investment, more places would be available in the newly-acquired building and that plans were already being drawn up.

City hall now intends to restore the El Palmeral building for the use of the occupational centre and the CRIS.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.