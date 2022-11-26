Torrevieja (Alicante) has plans to rescue the empty La Plasa building

By Linda Hall • 26 November 2022 • 21:45

TORREVIEJA town hall has taken its first steps towards acquiring the rights to the La Plasa building by ordering a valuation.

Successive local governments have attempted to solve the problems of the central Torrevieja building that was inaugurated in 1995.

Mayor Eduardo Dolon recently explained to the Spanish media that the town hall intends to convert its three currently abandoned floors into municipal offices.

Six per cent of La Plasa is municipal property, but the developer was given the use of La Plasa for 50 years in exchange for constructing the building and ceding the ground floor for the municipal food market. The company involved went bankrupt, leaving behind nothing but debts.

A Vega Baja businessman has over the last few months spent approximately €3 million on acquiring 83 per cent of the property. In fact the businessman has not bought bricks and mortar but the rights that the town hall granted the original developer.

Dolon and his team now hope that by producing an official valuation, the town hall can make a realistic offer for the Vega Baja businessman’s recently acquired rights.

This will give them 89 per cent control over the building, which would make no difference to the underground car park or the ground floor food market that is due for comprehensive remodelling.

