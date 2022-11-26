Unwanted invaders removed from the Cabo Cervera micro-reserve in Torrevieja (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 26 November 2022 • 14:24

INVASIVE non-native plants and vegetation have been eliminated from Torrevieja’s Cabo Cervera micro-reserve.

Between them, the town hall’s Environment department and its regional government counterpart worked together to remove the invaders from the micro-reserve’s 1,600 square metres of land.

Nor was this the first time that the local and regional authorities have collaborated on tackling this problem, although Torrevieja’s Environment councillor Antonio Vidal explained that on this occasion they covered a far larger area than in the past.

“This continues the conservation project that we have been carrying out over the last five years,” he said.

The South African iceplant and sun rose, creepers now popular in Mediterranean gardens, have been removed. So have the yuccas and verbenas that were threatening the micro-reserve’s native plants, including the rare and EU-protected cat’s head rockrose which is listed as a vulnerable species.

It was to save the rockrose that in 2017 the Generalitat created – at Torrevieja town hall’s request – the micro-reserve which covers an area of nine hectares between Cabo Cervera and Cala de la Higuera.

