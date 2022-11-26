When fighting like cats and dogs, who wins on the Crypto Market? With Dogecoin and Big Eyes Coin

By EWN • 26 November 2022 • 11:35

When it comes to the real deal, it is universal knowledge there is an ongoing fight between cats and dogs. But this is a very different story when it comes to the crypto market and meme token values. From the idea that arose from the themed meme coins to being some of the highest-ranking coins in the world, our furry friends haven’t just taken over our hearts, but over the crypto market too.

When it comes to choosing your favourite furry friends in the world of crypto, it is equally important to base your investments on the community that suits you best whilst also bearing in mind how they rank and value in the market.

When comparing Dogecoin and Big Eyes Coin, which one of the two ranks higher and is worth investing in more?

Let’s find out.

Are you woofing mad to doubt Dogecoin?

At the heart of it all, Dogecoin is an accidental crypto movement which won people’s hearts. It is an open-source peer-to-peer cryptocurrency designed to utilise blockchain technology and connect those invested in everything dogs and crypto!

It has a very secure decentralised system which protects the digital currency and provides the best safety and security for every community member. The platform’s priority is maintaining and following the Dogecoin Manifesto to continue to connect and grow the community which is an excellent and friendly space to be a part of.

Like any other crypto coin, Dogecoin has its ups and downs. The live market is one which people simply cannot predict, so with that comes the consequence of the unreliability of the coin itself. There can be various reasons for spikes both good and bad in the market, and Dogecoin is sadly no different when it comes to these considerable factors when coming to investing in the right platform or coin.

It can be hard to choose between your favourite animal friends, but when it comes to the future of your crypto investments, these things have to be considered beyond your love for your favourite pets.

The beauty of Big Eyes Coin

The feline fun goes above and beyond with Big Eyes Coin. The crypto cathouse has created a meme token created to connect feline friends everywhere and be a part of a community where discussion is everything cats, crypto, and charitable causes.

The cat-ulous coin has already racked in an astonishing over $10 million and considering it is only in presale, this is extremely impressive and shows the popularity and excitement behind the launch of this platform. They also have a unique and innovative wallet specifically targeted towards helping charities of the community’s choice which will all focus on saving the oceans.

They also have a pending NFT organisation which is where community members will have access to unique and feline-friendly NFTs, spreading the excitement and buzz around Big Eyes!

The fact Big Eyes Coin is still in presale makes investments safer for people as the price can only go up and not be at risk when the market is broken. As the market is so volatile, presale can be a preferred option for many as it allows people to see profit grow which for many investors they prefer to commit to.

They are also going the extra mile and getting involved in the Black Friday sales. By using the link Big Eyes Coin is giving customers 50% off tokens with your order. How cool is that?!

Final Thoughts…

Whatever your preference for an animal is, there is no denying that both are doing exceptionally well in the world of crypto. To get kickstarted today, follow the links below and get investing!

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

