An ‘Atlantic disturbance’ is expected to arrive in the Valencian Community later this week

By Chris King • 27 November 2022 • 4:09

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, forecasts an ‘Atlantic disturbance’ arriving in the Valencian Community later this week.

According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, a huge change to the weather can be expected in the Valencian Community this week. A yellow alert has already been issued for gusts of wind approaching 100km/h, accompanied by rainfall.

The good news is that the affected area is going to be smaller than the experts first predicted a few days ago. Along with the colder temperatures, towards the end of the week, an ‘Atlantic disturbance’ is expected to arrive.

Monday, November 28

Monday will see the start of a big change in the weather pattern. AEMET forecasts cloudy skies in the northern third of the region, with probable rain during the early hours of the day although this will tend to subside throughout the morning.

In the rest of the Community, slightly cloudy or clear skies can be expected, with some low morning cloudiness in parts of the regional interior. Minimum temperatures will rise close to 10°C in Valencia, while in the rest of the territory they will either stay the same or register a slight increase.

Maximums in the interior will fall but remain stable on the coast. The wind will be occasionally strong throughout the Community. Very strong gusts of wind are expected in Castellon, where between 6am and midnight the yellow warning is in place for areas throughout the interior and on the north coast.

These strong gusts could reach between 70 and 100km/h throughout the day. AEMET does not rule out that this same pattern could occur in Alicante.

Tuesday, November 29

Tuesday will begin with cloudy intervals with no indication of rain. Temperatures should remain unchanged in the south of Alicante but could drop in the rest of the Valencian Community. This will mark the beginning of a trend that is expected to continue for the rest of the week.

Maximum temperatures will register little change. The wind will blow moderately from the west and northwest, although there may be very strong gusts of wind in Castellon, which will decrease in the afternoon.

There is still no confirmed forecast for Wednesday, November 30, but AEMET does indicate that temperatures will continue to drop. However, it does predict the arrival of an ‘Atlantic disturbance’ in Spain.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.