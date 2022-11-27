Big Eyes Coin enters stage 6 of Presale – Ready to dominate the market like Cardano and Fantom

By EWN • 27 November 2022 • 10:45

Cryptocurrency, sometimes known as “digital money,” is a form of digital currency that is traded online and recorded in a distributed digital ledger. Cryptocurrencies’ independence from central authorities, including governments, may help them play a role in preserving economic steadiness.

There are a number of benefits to using a cryptocurrency over more conventional payment methods, including the speed, low cost, and anonymity of distributed networks. Although there are a lot of cryptos to choose from, some of the best investments have been in Cardano (ADA), Big Eyes (BIG), and Fantom (FTM). Let’s examine the reasons they’re so crucial to your investment strategy.

Cardano (ADA) lays waste to the competition

Within a few years of its inception, Cardano has established itself as a leading cryptocurrency project. This platform can also generate smart contracts like Ethereum. Therefore, programmers can use it as a platform for their own initiatives. Cardano’s smart contracts functionality was just released. Since then, demand for the coin has skyrocketed across the globe.

The ADA symbol represents Cardano on the stock market. Both the site itself and major cryptocurrency exchanges offer it for sale. Due to Cardano’s reputation as an alternative to Ethereum, the price of the currency has risen dramatically. This distributed protocol’s proof-of-stake blockchain allows it to process a large number of transactions simultaneously. To stake on the platform and earn ADA, you must use the ADA token.

Fantom (FTM) amongst a new wave of Crypto Titans

In terms of throughput, Fantom (FTM) is unparalleled among public, permissionless, open-source blockchains. The goal of its creation was to reduce the complexity of integrating smart contracts into dApps. Not only that, but it also features its own native ERC-20 token, the FTM token.

The Fantom (FTM) initiative has an easy-to-understand yet intriguing definition given that it was created about the same time the DeFi industry started to gain traction. A lot of people who used Ethereum (ETH) were annoyed by the sky-high gas rates that appeared during peak network usage. Around that time, a number of new networks emerged, offering steep discounts on network costs. Fantom is one of the crypto projects that emerged during this period.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) emerges as a key crypto player

New cryptocurrency Big Eyes Coin is continuing its push to dominate the coin market as the most popular meme coin. We’ve reached the fourth and final presale round for the revolutionary meme project. Big Eyes Coin is a promising new altcoin that has a lot in common with other successful cryptocurrencies.

Big Eyes Coin, an NFT-capable ERC-20 cryptocurrency with a focus on cats, is set to make waves in the cryptocurrency market owing to the unique value it plans to provide to the meme coin sector.

Big Eyes Coin, in contrast to the vast majority of meme tokens, will contribute to a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that could eventually rank among the top ten in the entire cryptosphere.

Big Eyes Coin holders have access to NFT events and can buy some of the best NFT products currently available.

Big Eyes Coin will be a dependable meme coin with cheap transaction fees and high throughput, thanks to its adoption of Ethereum’s Proof-of-Stake consensus. To help with the preservation of marine life, it will donate a portion of its proceeds to organisations working to protect the ocean.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

