Big Eyes launches it’s Stage 6 Presale and could soon provide tough competition to Solana and Hedera

By EWN • 27 November 2022 • 11:05

In recent years, new cryptocurrencies have been launched weekly. The presence of a large number of different cryptocurrencies can confuse investors as there are so many similar options to choose from.

Analysts expect Big Eyes Coin to surpass other meme coin projects by creating a new benchmark for meme coins. This article will discuss trending cryptocurrencies for beginners such as Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Solana (SOL), and Hedera (HBR), and their utilities.

Big Eyes Coin Presale is a massive hit among Crypto Investors

The Big Eyes Coin cryptocurrency project is based on the fictional story of a cat named Big Eyes, who overcomes a multitude of challenges and obstacles to become a cute and loving pet that everyone can love. The Big Eyes Coin is a new cryptocurrency designed to transfer funds from traditional banking systems to decentralised financial ecosystems. Big Eyes Currency aims to surpass existing meme coin projects by creating a new standard for meme coins.

Big Eyes Coin is a meme based utility Token network that provides access to events and content using non-fungible Tokens (NFTs). The team is also committed to protecting critical components of the planet’s ecosystems by donating 5% of sales to charity baskets to support programs based on the protection of oceans and marine life. One of its key features is an automatic registration system that continuously burns Tokens. As a result of this approach, the Token supply is limited, keeping the value of the Token relatively stable.

In addition, the marketing efforts of the Big Eyes Coin developers, along with the buzz surrounding the new cryptocurrency, inspire confidence that it will generate huge returns once the cryptocurrency market stabilises. This confidence comes from the buzz surrounding the new cryptocurrency. Big Eyes is a completely new cryptocurrency, but users and experts have shown great interest in this Token. This is proven by the fact that the Big Eyes Token generated $1 million in the first week of the presale.

The Tokens will be offered in three ways: 90% presale, 70% global presale, and 20% distribution through cryptocurrency exchanges. The remaining 10% is divided as follows: 5% goes to charity, and the remaining 90% goes to the marketing budget. The fee is charged on all NFT transactions at a rate of 10%, with 5% going to Token holders and 1% going to charity. Currently, the platform has launched stage 6 of its presale and has raised $9,876,724 out of $10,700,00. Users can purchase coins using MetaMask or Wallet Connect using mobile or desktop apps. Connect the wallet to buy coins instantly with USDT, ETH or BNB, the coins can be claimed once the sale ends.

Sports betting exchange BetDX to be launched on Solana ahead of FIFA World Cup

Solana is a functional open-source DeFi platform founded in 2017 by Anatoly Yakovenko in Geneva, Switzerland. The Solana protocol is designed to facilitate the creation of decentralised applications (DApps). Designed to improve scalability, the platform integrates the Proof of History (PoH) consensus algorithm with the blockchain’s Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm.

The hybrid protocol significantly reduces transaction validation time and smart contract execution with fast processing times. SOL is the native currency of Solana. The maximum supply of coins is uncapped with a current circulation of $362 million. According to reports, the sports betting exchange BetDEX will be launched on Solana mainnet before the start of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. In this regard, the exchange offers free bets on all World Cup matches from November 17 onwards. BetDEX is fully licensed and regulated in the Isle of Man under the Online Gambling Control Act.

ServiceNow launches ESG Public Ledger PoC on the Hedera Platform

Hedera Hashgraph was launched by Dr.Leemon Baird and Mance Harmon in 2018. The platform uses the Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm for online transactions to ensure a high level of security. The platform uses blockchain distributed ledger technology.

The goal is to execute transactions at high speed without compromising speed or accuracy. The platform’s native Token is HBAR, with a total circulating supply of $22.97 billion and a capped supply of $50 billion.

According to reports, Hedera in partnership with ServiceNow has launched an ESG Public Ledger PoC exclusively built on its platform. The asset management system is built using Guardian and is capable of addressing widespread industry issues of information asymmetry and fraud to drive global sustainability efforts

Big Eyes has greater utility and could potentially provide higher returns than other similar coins. Buy the Big Eyes Token during the presale and reap potentially huge profits in the future.

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido