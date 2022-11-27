Border agreement between EU Gibraltar Spain and UK much closer

By Guest Writer • 27 November 2022 • 13:34

BORDER agreement between EU Gibraltar Spain and the UK much closer as a final proposal has been presented to the respective governments involved.

THE Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares, met with mayors from the Campo de Gibraltar on November 25 and told them that Spain and the European Commission have sent the United Kingdom a proposal to make this area a zone of shared prosperity.

Albares, who had convened the meeting to report on negotiations with the United Kingdom over Gibraltar, reviewed the objectives and interests that Spain has been defending in this negotiating process, particularly for the benefit of the residents and economic operators in the Campo.

During the meeting, the minister reported that Spain, together with the European Commission, has put on the table a global proposal, which aims to establish a new legal framework that lays the foundations for a stable relationship between Spain and the EU, on the one hand, and the territory of Gibraltar, through the United Kingdom, on the other.

This requires that Spain control, on behalf of Schengen, the external borders of Gibraltar and that, for this, it can exercise certain functions and powers, necessary to protect the integrity and security of the Schengen area.

If accepted by Gibraltar and the UK, this would lead to the removal of fences along the border and free passage for visitors and workers as well as goods although tobacco would need to be monitored due to differences in price.

Despite this, Spain still maintains its claim on sovereignty and jurisdiction in relation to Gibraltar.

Thank you for reading ‘Border agreement between EU Gibraltar Spain and the UK much closer’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.