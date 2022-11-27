By Chris King • 27 November 2022 • 19:14
It has been reported this evening, Sunday, November 27, that gunmen have stormed the Villa Rose hotel in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu. The establishment is located between Godka Jilacow prison and the national theatre, with the sound of gunfire and two explosions heard.
According to a tweet @HussienM12 from freelance journalist Hussein Mohamed, the Al Shabab militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack. He earlier reported that a suspected suicide bomber had blown himself up outside the hotel.
The hotel is apparently regularly frequented by government officials, An unconfirmed report claimed that Mohamed Ahmed Doodishe, Somalia’s minister of internal security affairs had been injured in the attack. Other senior ministers are also reportedly trapped inside the premises.
