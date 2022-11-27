BREAKING: Three arrested after 50mph car ploughs into 800-strong crowd at Congleton Christmas Market in Cheshire Close
By Chris King • 27 November 2022 • 19:14

Heavily armed men have reportedly stormed the Villa Rose hotel in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu with the sound of gunfire and explosions heard.

 

It has been reported this evening, Sunday, November 27, that gunmen have stormed the Villa Rose hotel in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu. The establishment is located between Godka Jilacow prison and the national theatre, with the sound of gunfire and two explosions heard.

According to a tweet @HussienM12 from freelance journalist Hussein Mohamed, the Al Shabab militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack. He earlier reported that a suspected suicide bomber had blown himself up outside the hotel.

The hotel is apparently regularly frequented by government officials, An unconfirmed report claimed that Mohamed Ahmed Doodishe, Somalia’s minister of internal security affairs had been injured in the attack. Other senior ministers are also reportedly trapped inside the premises.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

