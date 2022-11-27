By Chris King • 27 November 2022 • 19:14

Heavily armed men have reportedly stormed the Villa Rose hotel in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu with the sound of gunfire and explosions heard.

It has been reported this evening, Sunday, November 27, that gunmen have stormed the Villa Rose hotel in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu. The establishment is located between Godka Jilacow prison and the national theatre, with the sound of gunfire and two explosions heard.

According to a tweet @HussienM12 from freelance journalist Hussein Mohamed, the Al Shabab militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack. He earlier reported that a suspected suicide bomber had blown himself up outside the hotel.

The hotel is apparently regularly frequented by government officials, An unconfirmed report claimed that Mohamed Ahmed Doodishe, Somalia’s minister of internal security affairs had been injured in the attack. Other senior ministers are also reportedly trapped inside the premises.

BREAKING: Al Shabab claims responsibility for ongoing attack on a hotel in Mogadishu. The group says its fighters attacked Villa Somalia. — Hussein Mohamed (@HussienM12) November 27, 2022

BREAKING: Somalia’s minister of internal security affairs has been injured in an ongoing attack on Villa Rose hotel. — Hussein Mohamed (@HussienM12) November 27, 2022

MOGADISHU ATTACK: ➡️ Gunmen have stormed popular mostly frequented by government officials. ➡️ Two blasts and gunfire heard ➡️ Senior government officials are trapped inside the hotel. More details to follow. — Hussein Mohamed (@HussienM12) November 27, 2022

🚨#BREAKING: Gunmen have stormed Villa Rossa hotel which locates between the national theater and Godka Jilacow prison in #Mogadishu, #Somalia. Heavy gunfire and explosions heard. — Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) November 27, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.



