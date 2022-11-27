BREAKING: Three arrested after 50mph car ploughs into 800-strong crowd at Congleton Christmas Market in Cheshire Close
By Chris King • 27 November 2022 • 17:49

Moroccan fans rioted in the streets of Brussels, clashing with police officers, as their team beats Belgium in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

 

Riots have broken out on the streets of Brussels this afternoon, Sunday, November 27, following Morocco’s 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium in Qatar. Football fans rampaged through the city’s streets setting fire to scooters, setting off fireworks, and even flipping a car onto its roof.

Philippe Close, the mayor of Brussels had clearly pre-empted the situation, with around 100 riot cops already deployed in the city while the match was being played. They were reportedly under strict orders to make arrests with trouble presumably expected regardless of the football result.

Brussels has a large North African population and trouble flared even before the game had started. Online footage shows hordes of supporters marching down the street near Brussels-South railway station waving large Moroccan flags and throwing fireworks.

Clashes ensued between the fans and police officers with flares being hurled at the cops as they raised their shields for protection. Fires could be seen burning on the road as well.

“I strongly condemn the incidents that occurred this afternoon. The police have already acted harshly. So I advise supporters not to come to the centre”, said Philippe Close. “The police are doing everything they can to maintain public order.”

___________________________________________________________

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

