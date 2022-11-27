Coronation Street star Simon Gregson’s secret second job after taking a break from the ITV soap

By Vickie Scullard • 27 November 2022 • 12:47

Coronation Street star Simon Gregson has a secret second job as he takes a break from the ITV soap.

Simon Gregson, who plays Corrie favourite Steve McDonald in the long-running ITV soap, has swapped the cobbles for a very different backdrop as he recovers from an injury.

The actor, who broke his leg in six places in October, has been taking a rest from gruelling filming schedules and instead has been snapped working at his wife’s tearoom in Cheshire.

He posted a photo of himself on the premises with the caption: “I’ve been left unattended in Emma’s cafe.”

The dad-of-three also thrilled soap fans after uploading a photo of himself outside his wife Emma’s tearoom with former co-star Angela Lonsdale.

The actress visited the café for a bite to eat and took to Instagram to share a picture of the pair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simon Gregson (@fat_dracula)

Simon, who has played Steve McDonald on Corrie since 1989, told the Mirror how his injury had to be written into his scenes.

He said: “I’ve broken my leg. I literally just went over and rolled my ankle, outside the back of the house. It was done in six places.

“I’m able to drive now, but walking across wet fields is a no for me. Because if I slip it’s back to square one.”

Asked if Corrie had to write his broken leg into the script, he said: “Yeah, they’ve written it in.

“They just kind of spoke about it. It’s like when Bobby Ewing woke up in the shower [in Dallas]. No one cares after about five minutes.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.