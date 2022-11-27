Costa Rica flip their World Cup luck with a surprise win against Japan after Spain ‘humiliation’

By Vickie Scullard • 27 November 2022 • 13:09

Costa Rica have shocked World Cup fans after doing the “unbelievable” and beating Japan following their 7-0 ‘humiliation’ against Spain earlier this week.

The team surprised both the fans and themselves as they found the back of Japan’s net in the 81st minute.

Suarez’s men only made one significant play for the goal throughout the entire match – and they made it count as Fuller beat goalie Gonda with a curling shot.

In the 88th minute, Japan miss a chance to equalise as Mitoma broke through inside the area from the left and set Kamada up but his shot was saved by Navas.

Both teams are now level in the group stage, with Spain and Germany playing later today.

Last Wednesday saw a rampant Spain open its World Cup with a 7 – 0 win over Costa Rica, on the same day its main group rival Germany went down 2 -1 to Japan.

The game on November 23 was played before a crowd of just over 40,000 who were treated to a goal fest.

A composed finish by Olmo gave Spain an early lead, the Barcelona midfielder putting the ball in the back of the net after just 11 minutes.

Not 10 minutes later, Asensio made a late run into the box to latch onto a perfect cross from Alba.

Fernando Torres followed that up with a penalty on 31 minutes and early in the second half takes advantage of some slack defending to score a second.

