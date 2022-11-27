Darius Campbell Danesh’s heartbroken girlfriend speaks of her grief following his death

By Vickie Scullard • 27 November 2022 • 10:50

Darius Campbell Danesh’s heartbroken girlfriend has spoken of her grief following his death in August.

Lauren Cheek paid an emotional tribute to former Popstars singer Darius Campbell Danesh on her Instagram page.

She uploaded sweet photos of themselves together on holiday with a message of sadness.

The US businesswoman described Darius as: “My best friend, my love, my soulmate – and now my angel.”

She added: “Nothing can put into words the pain and shock I’m feeling without you. It still just doesn’t feel real. I love you forever & ever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by • Lauren Cheek • (@lifeoflaurencheek)

Darius, a West End star and former TV contestant, was found dead in the US, his family announced in August.

Tributes flooded social media following the news that former Popstars and Pop Idol had died at the age of 41.

A statement said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh. Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiner’s office.

“The local police department has confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.

“We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother.”

