David Beckham’s Inter Miami on the verge of signing Lionel Messi

By Chris King • 27 November 2022 • 21:54

Lionel Messi is believed to be on the verge of signing for David Beckham’s MLS side Inter Miami.

According to the latest reports today, Sunday, November 27, Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi is believed to be on the verge of signing for David Beckham’s MLS side Inter Miami. His contract with PSG expires next summer, at which point the 35-year-old will be a free agent.

Messi regularly goes on holiday to Miami with his family, where he owns a luxurious £5m apartment. A report today by The Times reckons he is lining up a big-money move to become the highest-paid player in MLS history.

Messi is currently in Qatar where yesterday, Saturday 26, he captained his national team to 2-0 World Cup victory over Mexico. David Beckham is also attending the tournament in his capacity as an ambassador. That gives the 47-year-old direct access to speak with the Qatari owners of Paris St Germain about a move for their player.

PSG would not want to lose their star, but a decision on his future could only finally come from Messi himself. He currently earns a staggering £1.2m-a-week in Paris so Beckham knows he probably has to up the ante if he wants to lure the little genius to Miami.

The next World Cup is being held jointly between Canada and the USA. No better profile could be raised for football in the States than to have one of the sport’s greatest-ever stars playing in their domestic league.

In addition to securing Messi’s signature, The Times claimed that Inter Miami are interested in also bringing two of his former Barcelona teammates to the club. Luis Suarez currently plays in Uruguay for Nacional but the 35-year-old is wanted by Beckham’s team, along with Cesc Fabregas.

After leaving Monaco earlier this year, the 35-year-old Spaniard now plays for Como in Italy’s Serie B. Both are believed to have stayed in contact with the Argentinian legend after playing at Camp Nou together.