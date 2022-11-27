Family pay tribute to man mysteriously dumped on UK street with ‘hazardous substances’ on body

By Vickie Scullard • 27 November 2022 • 13:28

A heartbroken family have paid tribute to a man dumped on a UK street with ‘hazardous substances’ on his body.

Liam Smith, who has been described as a “devoted father”, was discovered on a residential street at around 7pm on Thursday in the area of Shevington, in Wigan, Greater Manchester.

The 38-year-old was found in Kilburn Avenue on a patch of rough ground between neighbouring houses, which leads to a dirt track and open fields reports the Metro.

In a brief statement released through the police, his family said: “Liam was kind-hearted, funny, the life and soul of the party.

“He was the most devoted dad, much-loved son, brother, grandson, and uncle. He will sorely be missed by all who knew and loved him.”

In addition, they also asked the press for privacy while they grieve.

The home office has carried out a post-mortem examination, however no more information has been revealed about the substances that were reportedly found on Mr Smith’s body.

Detective Superintendent Alan Clitherow, who is heading the investigation, said during a press conference that it was a “challenging set of circumstances”, adding that officers are “unpicking exactly what has gone on.”

He added: “We don’t know what the substance is. We have done some initial inquiries, and we know it’s low risk, so as I mentioned before, anyone directly in contact with the body should seek medical advice if they feel unwell but there’s no wider risk to anyone else.”

