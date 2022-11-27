Heartbreaking scenes as two-day-old Ukrainian baby killed in Russian strike is buried

By Vickie Scullard • 27 November 2022 • 10:15

Heartbreaking scenes of the burial of a two-day-old Ukrainian baby killed in a Russian air strike have been shared on social media.

Serhii Podlianov, the 2-day-old boy, became the youngest Ukrainian child killed by Russia in this war when the maternity ward in Vilnyansk was struck by a Russian missile last week.

He has now been buried in an emotional ceremony that saw the heartbroken mother Maria Kamianetska comforted by her mother and sister.

Serhii was among the more than 440 Ukrainian children killed and hundreds more wounded so far as a result of Russia’s invasion, according to the Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office, reports the Washington Post.

The boy did not live long enough to be given a birth certificate.

This was Serhii Podlianov. The 2-day-old boy became the youngest Ukrainian child killed by Russia in this war when the maternity ward in Vilnyansk was struck by a Russian missile a few days ago. He has now been buried. Never forget what Russia did to the Ukrainian nation. pic.twitter.com/DtTy2nkkfC — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 27, 2022

About 15 people gathered for the baby’s funeral, with a priest saying a prayer before placing a cross inside his tiny coffin, according to reports.

One tragic photo shows his mother in the throws of agony as she said goodbye to her baby, while a second shows her bending down to the casket – less than three-foot-long – to kiss him on the head.

Serhii tragically died after a Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian maternity ward. The strike hit a maternity ward in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region, believed to be in the city of Vilniansk, which Moscow claims to have seized.

The two-storey building of the maternity ward was destroyed, rescuers said on social media, adding that there was “a woman in labour with a newborn baby as well as a doctor” inside the building.

Rescuers said: “As a result of the attack, a baby born in 2022 died, and the woman and doctor were rescued from the rubble.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.