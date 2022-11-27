Met Office reveals first Christmas Day forecast for UK including snow predictions

By Vickie Scullard • 27 November 2022 • 9:00

The Met Office has revealed its first Christmas Day forecast for the UK – including predictions as to whether snow is on its way.

With less than one month to go until December 25, the Met Office has looked into the possibility of whether Brits can expect a white Christmas.

Weather forecasters have offered their predictions for the festive period as heavy rain and strong winds battered parts of the UK on the last weekend of November, reports the Mirror.

Yellow weather warnings for rain were in place in parts of Wales, parts of Scotland, and areas in southern England until 3am today (Sunday).

But while November has brought an abundance of rain, the Met Office predicts that December will be a little more settled, with temperatures normal for the time of year.

Those who are holding out for a white Christmas will be disappointed to hear that so far there is no mention of snow – just overnight frost and fog, a chance of rain and a possibility that temperatures will plummet.

The Met Office says: “Confidence remains low for this period. Conditions are expected to be more settled than of late, with the potential for high pressure to be located close to the UK, at least at first.

“With time, however, we may see a return to frontal systems moving in from the west, with drier interludes between.

“Whilst temperatures may average out close to normal overall, colder conditions are possible at times, with a risk of overnight frost and fog.”

