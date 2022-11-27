Mike Tindall and Zara Phillips ‘tipped to replace Harry and Meghan’ in the Royal Family

By Vickie Scullard • 27 November 2022 • 11:50

Mike Tindall and Zara Phillips have been tipped to replace Harry and Meghan in the Royal Family.

Celebrity agent Mayah Riaz believes that Mike – who was voted out of the I’m a Celeb jungle on Saturday night – will be offered to present roles on TV shows such as BBC’s The One Show.

Mike, who received a sweet message from Princess Beatrice following his jungle exit, has been married to King Charles III’s niece Zara Phillips since 2011.

“Mike has clearly had to have all sorts of permission to get on I’m A Celebrity. There’s no denying his celebrity career will propel from here,” Riaz said.

“He could be taking on presenting roles as a guest presenter for BBC’s The One Show.”

Elsewhere it is predicted that the couple could pick up the royal roles that were ‘abandoned’ by Harry and Meghan, reports Marca.

According to celebrity expert Greg Double, director of MHP group, he said: “Not since the 2003 World Cup has Mike Tindall performed so well in Australia.

“He may be off limits to commercial brands, but his popularity could be hugely helpful to the royal brand”.

Greg continued: “King Charles has often spoken about a ‘slimmed down’ royal operation, but could his burly nephew-in-law be providing a compelling case for a slightly broader royal family?

“He is distant enough that any misstep wouldn’t hurt the firm but close enough that he – and indeed the likable Zara – could fill ‘the normal ones’ role that was so spectacularly abandoned by Harry and Meghan.”

Mike was greeted by his royal wife as he exited the jungle, narrowly missing out on tonight’s final.

The ITV show’s finalists are footballer Jill Scott, actor Owen Warner, and MP Matt Hancock.

