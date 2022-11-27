Princess Beatrice shares message for Mike Tindall after I’m a Celeb eviction

By Vickie Scullard • 27 November 2022 • 9:30

Princess Beatrice has shared her support for Mike Tindall after his I’m a Celeb eviction

Princess Beatrice, aged 34, posted a sweet message on social media for Mike, aged 44, who last night became the eighth celebrity to be eliminated from the ITV show.

Last night’s show saw Mike, and his campmates Jill Scott, Owen Warner and Matt Hancock, endure the show’s famous cyclone challenge before he was delivered the news of his eviction.

The Princess of York – daughter of Sarah Ferguson – wrote: “He is just the greatest @miketindall.”

Royal Family fans went wild as this came after Zara Phillips, King Charles’ niece, met her husband Mike as he exited the show.

He is just the greatest @miketindall13 — Princess Beatrice of York (@yorkiebea) November 27, 2022

The Rugby World Cup winner and his royal wife went straight to the swanky JW Marriott hotel after his eviction.

In his ITV eviction interview, Mike told hosts Ant and Dec: “I’m good. It’s been a long time. I can feel my body getting ready to go. I’m pretty comfortable with it.”

The former sportsman said loved his time in the jungle and explained that his positive attitude helped him to overcome the challenge.

He said: “It’s been a lot of laughs. That is the best thing. You can get through anything when the humour is good.”

