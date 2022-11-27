Report claims two-thirds of NATO countries have exhausted potential arms supplies by aiding Ukraine

By Chris King • 27 November 2022 • 4:35

By aiding Ukraine, the potential arms supplies of at least two-thirds of NATO countries have been exhausted claimed a report.

A disturbing report from the New York Times on Saturday, November 26 – citing representatives of the North Atlantic Alliance – claimed that two-thirds of NATO countries have exhausted their potential in the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine.

According to the American publication, the stocks of 20 out of 30 NATO countries are ‘almost at zero’. The remaining 10 members of the alliance have allegedly retained the ability to continue the deliveries of weapons. Among these nations are France, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands, as reported by tass.ru.

As the paper noted, Poland and the Baltic countries have a particularly difficult situation with stockpiles of weapons. They claimed that in general, NATO countries have already transferred weapons worth $40 billion (approx €38.4b) to Ukraine. That figure they said is comparable to the annual military budget of France.

This report from the New York Times came on the same day that the pro-Russian Telegram channel Cyber FrontZ reported that Western-made howitzers supplied to the AFU are allegedly breaking down. According to a headline in a Russian publication, that has become a big problem for the Pentagon.

It is claimed that a third of the total number is already in need of repair, which is more than a hundred units. Howitzer barrels are impossible to replace in the field, so Poland has been involved. A repair base has been set up there for Western howitzers that have been taken out of service due to ‘high loads’.

