San Javier and Santiago de la Ribera (Murcia) support Food Banks campaign

By Linda Hall • 27 November 2022 • 17:40

SAN JAVIER in Murcia is again taking part in the Federation of Food Banks’ Christmas campaign.

Social Rights councillor Estibaliz Masegosa called on residents to take part in the Federation campaign, especially bearing in mind the time of year.

She was accompanied by Jose Maria Cervantes, Caritas director in Santiago de la Ribera and social worker Candido Lorente who liaises with Caritas in both San Javier and Santiago de la Ribera.

“We have more and more families but less food to distribute,” Cervantes said.

La Ribera’s campaign centred on the Aldi supermarket on November 25, 26 and 27, although San Javier has postponed its own until December 16, 17 and 18, when donations will be collected at Supermercado Pardo.

“We decided to wait until after the town fiestas,” Lorente explained.

“With campaigns like these, and others like Operacion Kilo at the Sagrado Corazon school, we are able to obtain more supplies.”

All of the donated food will be distributed by the Caritas food banks in San Javier and La Ribera and will go to local families, Cervantes said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.