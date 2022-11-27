The Dog Crypto family expands as Dogeliens joins Dogecoin and Baby Doge Coin

By EWN • 27 November 2022 • 11:40

Meme coins are a prominent sector of the crypto market. Dogecoin (DOGE) is the most popular meme coin and was the very first meme coin to exist, opening the door for many more meme coins to follow. Due to being the first meme coin and becoming so successful, Dogecoin also became one of the most influential cryptocurrencies to exist. Following its success, new Dogecoin-inspired meme coins entered the market in hopes of reaching similar levels of success. These coins include Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) and Dogeliens (DOGET).

From Dogecoin (DOGE) came Baby Doge Coin (BABY DOGE)

Baby Doge Coin was created by the community of Dogecoin. Creating a fun meme coin that claims to be the child of DOGE, it aims to impress its ‘father’ with its impressive transaction speeds. Essentially, BabyDoge aimed to become a new and improved version of Dogecoin with the potential of becoming more successful than DOGE. Launched in 2021, BabyDoge has not yet received this level of success.

Whilst BabyDoge may be improved in some regards, like having faster transaction speeds, the users of Dogecoin are committed to the original cryptocurrency as they feel a part of the original DOGE community.

Although BabyDoge is only one year old, it has the potential to do well in the coming years. To compare, Dogecoin was released in 2013, almost a decade ago. Whilst the crypto world was very different at that time, it took a few years for Dogecoin to gain popularity. Now, it is one of the biggest cryptocurrencies in the world as it is currently ranked 9th by market capitalisation (at the time of writing).

New Coin Dogeliens (DOGET) enters the Crypto Space

Dogecoin started the trend of dog-themed meme coins which was inspired by an online meme. After the launch and success of Dogecoin, many new meme coins chose to have a dog-themed cryptocurrency including Baby Doge Coin, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Floki Inu (FLOKI), and more. Now, a new meme coin, Dogeliens, is preparing to launch and join the dog-themed meme family.

Intending to take over the dog token family, Dogeliens focuses heavily on DeFi (decentralized finance). With a fully decentralised platform for its users and investors, DOGET is a viable investment due to its abundant supply and low cost according to its official whitepaper.

Referring to itself as an experimental cosmic ecosystem, Dogeliens uses this name to describe its users to create a one-of-a-kind environment for themselves. Whilst Dogeliens is similar to Dogecoin in terms of its theme, it also stands out from other meme coins by aiming to create a unique platform for its users.

Additionally, Dogeliens has an open-source platform which means that the source code is accessible to its users and can be modified based on user needs. Due to Dogeliens’ decentralised structure, users can operate independently and freely. This allows users to have freedom and control over their funds.

Currently, Dogeliens is in its presale stage meaning that token prices are low. Expected to launch soon, Dogeliens has the potential for big success as a new addition to the dog-themed meme coin family. It is always best to conduct thorough research before making any crypto-related purchases due to the volatile market.

