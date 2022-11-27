WATCH: Major fire beaks out at an oil refinery in Angarsk, Russia.

By Vickie Scullard • 27 November 2022 • 9:48

A major fire has broken out at an oil refinery in Angarsk, Russia.

Footage of the blaze at the refinery in Russia has been uploaded and widely shared on social media.

Nexta, the largest Eastern European media agency, uploaded the video to Twitter, with the message: “An oil refinery in #Angarsk, #Russia catched [sic] fire.”

Elsewhere it has been reported that the flames spread over an area of ​​250 square meters.

According to the Ukrainian news site Obozrevatel, a fire broke out at a petrochemical enterprise in the Russian city of Angarsk. Local authorities said that no one was injured in the incident.

The governor of the Irkutsk region Igor Kobzev said that the Ministry of Emergency Situations extinguished the flames.

In addition, the company is burning out the remaining fuel. The causes of the emergency are to be found.

This comes as a senior Ukrainian military adviser claimed Vladimir Putin is “fearing for his life” following the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson.

According to Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the Ukrainian president’s chief, Russian President Vladimir Putin is “living in fear” after the recent withdrawal of troops from the Kherson region.

Speaking with The Times, Arestovich told them: “Putin is very afraid because there is no forgiveness in Russia for tsars who lose wars. He is fighting for his life now. If he loses the war, at least in the minds of the Russians, it means the end. The end of him as a political figure. And possibly in the physical sense”.

The Russian military was forced into a humiliating retreat from Kherson earlier this month. This has been viewed as not only an embarrassment and psychological blow for Putin but also for the hardliners within the Kremlin hierarchy who could well be sharpening their knives as a result.

